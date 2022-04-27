Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Ringside News claims WWE doesn’t actually have any interest in bringing FTR back, as has been talked about recently.

According to Fightful Select, Mustafa Ali was originally scheduled to lose to The Miz in his return on Raw but that obviously changed.

They also say WWE hasn’t frozen his deal like they could have, there are no indications they will, and it’s scheduled to come up in mid-2024.

Although he hasn’t appeared on WWE television just yet, Fightful says LA Knight has officially been called up and he’s done in NXT.

Emily Pratt of FanByte says Alberto El Patron has been pulled from a scheduled appearance at AAA TripleMania and his replacement will be a wrestler from the American independent scene.

