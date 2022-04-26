Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WWE is dropping Tommaso Ciampa’s first name, according to Kevin Raphael of TVA Sports Quebec. He’ll go by Ciampa.

There’s speculation, based on Dave Meltzer’s discussion of the SmackDown Women’s scene on Wrestling Observer Radio, that Ronda Rousey will win the title at WrestleMania Backlash because WWE wouldn’t book the MMA legend to lose an “I Quit” match, and because babyface Lacey Evans will give Charlotte Flair someone to feud with after losing the belt.

Vince McMahon “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful,” a WWE source told WrestleVotes.

The Eddie Kingston/Daniel Garcia match on Rampage last Friday was heavily edited for time, per Wrestling Observer. The televised version was nine minutes shorter than the live one.

Speaking of Rampage and the Observer, Meltzer writes “Rampage will be bounced around the schedule in May due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA and NHL playoffs.” The May 6 show is currently scheduled for 6pm ET/3pm PT. “That’s going to happen every year at this time.”

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.