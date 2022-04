Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is planning out Asuka’s return, possibly as soon as Monday Night Raw this week.

They also say Becky Lynch vs. Asuka could be a short term feud upon the latter’s return.

Also from Fightful: Ali is tentatively scheduled to return to WWE television on Raw this week.

WrestlingNews.co claims we should expect “more turns for several stars in the coming weeks” because Vince McMahon “feels that some of the talent is being miscast right now.”

PW Insider notes that WWE sent out a survey asking about the company utilizing a ranking system.

