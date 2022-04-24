AAA Roundup: FTR tag title defense vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico, Young Bucks promo, more!

Triplemania XXX: Chapter 1 is rapidly approaching from Monterrey on April 30. Let’s check in on the happenings from AAA. FTR successfully retained the tag titles against Dragon Lee & Dralistico, the Young Bucks are geared up to main event, and Jeff Jarrett was revealed as the leader of La Empresa.

FTR ventured down to Mexico to defend the AAA tag titles. They were joined by Vickie Guerrero to cut a promo at the start of the video below. FTR claimed to run the company as champions. They ordered the crowd to bow down and kiss their feet. The plan was a rematch with the Lucha Bros, but Fenix and Pentagon are (expletives). Since the Lucha Bros failed to show (Fenix was injured), FTR decided to go back home. Not so fast, my friend.

Enter Los Hermamons Lee. Dralistico doesn’t need to speak English to kick FTR’s ass. Dragon Lee wants the gold. FTR didn’t care. Enter Konnan as head honcho. He explained that FTR bailing was not a good look for the paying audience. FTR still didn’t care. Konnan threatened to make them disappear if they didn’t take the match. FTR didn’t exactly accept, but the match was made anyway. FTR versus Los Hermanos Lee was official as the main event.

Down the stretch, Los Hermanos Lee had momentum for near pinfalls. Cash Wheeler turned the tide with a piledriver to Dragon Lee. Dragon rallied for a sitdown powerbomb to Dax Harwood. Dragon then connected on his running knee finisher. 1, 2, Vickie threw a beverage in the luchador’s face. The referee ejected FTR’s manager. EXCUSE ME! Pentagon ran in for a package piledriver to Harwood, but Dragon shoved Penta away. He didn’t want a handout victory. Harwood took advantage to grab the tights and roll up Dragon to win. FTR escaped with the belts.

FTR and Vickie celebrated victory backstage. It will be the same story week after week carrying the company on their backs. After proving they are the best tag team on the planet, it is tequila time.

That same episode also featured Willie Mack setting the crowd on fire with his dance moves against Taurus and Laredo Kid. Laredo’s AAA World Cruiserweight Championship was on the line. He successfully retained with a Laredo Fly to pin Taurus.

The Young Bucks are set to return to AAA for the main event of Triplemania XXX: Chapter 1. With Pentagon occupied in the Ruleta de la Muerte mask versus mask tournament, Fenix needed a new partner. Hijo del Vikingo fit the bill.

Una lucha IMPERDIBLE la que nos espera en #TriplemaníaXXX en Monterrey con el @vikingo_aaa y @ReyFenixMx @youngbucks



️ 30 de abril | Estadio de Béisbol Monterey



️ https://t.co/lynooFrYgg#30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/dWuZ0SfO6r — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 15, 2022

The Young Bucks flexed their star power to demand an RV for transportation. They claimed AAA begged them to come as big stars. It’s not about the money, even though, they want big bucks. It is about proving they are the best. To note, this promo was filmed before they lost to FTR in AEW.

Desde @AEW , @youngbucks manda un mensaje para @vikingo_aaa y @ReyFenixMx ¿También para FTR?



Lo que nos espera en #TriplemaníaXXX en Monterrey — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 7, 2022

Triplemania XXX: Chapter 1 is available for viewing through Fite TV on Saturday, April 30.

La Empresa has made an impact ever since arriving in AAA as a surprise faction out for destruction. They took on AAA’s best over the year, then they turned their attention toward gold. Puma King, DMT Azul, & Sam Adonis challenged Rey Escorpion, Taurus, & Villano III Jr. for the trios championship (video). La Empresa achieved their goal with Villano as the victim. A powerbomb from Puma King and a German suplex from DMT set up Adonis for a 450 splash to pin Villano.

Saluden a los nuevos campeones de tercias de #LuchaLibreAAA



El reinado de #LaEmpresa empieza.

#30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/IgHns1v2BE — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 21, 2022

La Empresa also added a new face to the mix. Introducing Gringo Loco. His mission is to take out mega champ Hijo del Vikingo.

¡Hey, Hey, Hey!



Gringo Loco llega a #LuchaLibreAAA en la Gira del #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/BzGHeN661z — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 20, 2022

When AAA ventured to Texas for AAA Invades WrestleCon, La Empresa revealed their leader. Jeff Jarrett! Karen Jarrett was by Jeff’s side as they humiliated Psycho Clown.

Jarrett is no stranger to AAA. He held the Mega Championship on two occasions.

Who would you like to see wrestle FTR for their next AAA tag title defense? Are you happy to see Jeff Jarrett back in lucha libre?