CMLL Roundup: Titan advances to Champion of Champions tournament finale, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

Phase three of the Champion of Champions tournament is complete. Eight luchadores battled on Friday night (Apr. 22) to join Templario and Mistico in the grand finale. The field was comprised entirely of champions.

A battle royal determined matchups. First round results include:

Titan defeated Stigma

Dragon Rojo Jr. defeated Gemelo Diablo I

Hechicero defeated Gemelo Diablo II

Niebla Roja defeated El Sagrado

Round two was heated as Dragon Rojo Jr. attacked Titan from behind before the start of their match. Results include:

Titan defeated Dragon Rojo Jr.

Niebla Roja defeated Hechicero

The final came down to the CMLL World Welterweight Champion versus the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion. Titan used his speed and high-flying to counter the power advantage from Niebla Roja. Titan persevered to connect on flying double stomps to the chest and spine.

Titan defeated Niebla Roja via springboard double stomp to the back

La 3a. Eliminatoria para encontrar finalista al #CampeonatoUniversalCMLL fue sellada de forma por demás espectacular con un duelo entre Titán y Niebla Roja en el que, "El Inmortal" dejó claro que es toda una realidad al imponerse y robarse el cariño de la afición presente pic.twitter.com/75oRkuVs6o — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 23, 2022

This highlight package is worth a peak just to see the creative pinning predicaments alone. Of course, there is plenty of lucha libre flash in there as well.

Templario, Mistico, and Titan will duke it out for the Universal Championship at the 66th Anniversary of Arena Mexico on April 29. The advertised card includes:

Universal Championship: Templario vs. Mistico vs. Titan

Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero vs. Averno & Mephisto

Princesa Sugehit, Dark Silueta, La Jarochita, & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lluvia, Dayls, Marcela, & Reyna Isis

The show will be available for live streaming through Ticketmaster Live for 99 pesos (about $5 USD).

In other action from Friday night, Ultimo Guerrero threw away the tag team match with Gran Guerrero via disqualification. Euforia and Soberano Jr. were declared the victors after Ultimo pulled off Euforia’s mask in the third fall. The finish stunk, but the highlights rock.

Ultimo Guerrero explained that he won’t rest until he wins Euforia’s mask. Ultimo mentioned setting up mask versus hair for the 89th Anniversary show, which usually happens in September.

