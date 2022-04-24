Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 2 results & Week 3 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place April 17-23 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Rebellion, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

One more time indeed!

Joe edged out the World champ as Dynamite’s main event gave us two members of our All Elite top 10. This little exercise of ours has been leaning AEW for a while, but I think this is the first time we’ve had zero WWE representation in a week’s Rankings.

The AEW Women’s champ also got a ton of support, as did the veteran gunslinger who’s taken aim at the Cowboy.

Blackpool Combat Club’s brawler and apprentice again made the cut.

Two AEW hosses round things out, along with the guy making the place his house.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 2

1. Samoa Joe

2. Hangman Page

3. Thunder Rosa

4. CM Punk

5. Wheeler Yuta

6. Jon Moxley

7. Minoru Suzuki

8. Wardlow

9. Powerhouse Hobbs

10. Swerve Strickland

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where no one has created any separation just two weeks in...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending April 16

1. Wheeler Yuta - 16

2. Samoa Joe - 13

3. Jon Moxley - 11

4. (tie) Hangman Page - 9

4. (tie) Dax Harwood - 9

6. (tie) Cash Wheeler - 8

6. (tie) Thunder Rosa - 8

8. (tie) CM Punk - 7

8. (tie) Cody Rhodes - 7

10. Bron Breakker - 5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the "how to" here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments.