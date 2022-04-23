Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

The expectation is that most of the matches on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be AEW vs. New Japan, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the card isn’t “locked in stone” and could feature intra-company matches.

Top Flight’s Darius Martin recently suffered a leg injury and is again out of action, per Fightful. He’s expected to miss a lengthy period of time.

Daniel Garcia was originally talked about as a potential member of Blackpool Combat Club, but the Observer Newsletter says Chris Jericho “personally picked” him to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Also from the WON: Dave Meltzer suggested that Kushida will change his character upon returning to New Japan, writing “He does want to be a different character going back and work with the higher-profile guys.”

When asked by SI about women’s matches at Forbidden Door, New Japan President Takami Ohbari seemed to indicate the June 26 show would only feature AEW and NJPW talent but added, “...the key phrase here is, ‘Never say never.’ Really nothing is off the table, and who knows what the future may hold for AEW and Stardom.”

