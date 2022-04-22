Taya Valkyrie will battle Gangrel protege for new MLW women’s championship

MLW made news with the announcement that Taya Valkyrie is returning for the Kings of Colosseum event on May 13 in Philadelphia, PA. Now, they are upping the ante by booking Taya to compete for the inaugural MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship.

Taya’s championship pedigree has earned her the right to jump the line right into title contention. Taya has held the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship three times for a combined 1,544 days. Her 945-day reign starting in 2014 is the longest in that championship’s history. In addition to Taya’s AAA success, she held the Impact Knockouts Championship for 377 days starting in 2019, which is also the longest reign in that championship’s history.

Taya might even be a four-time AAA title winner by the time Kings of Colosseum rolls around. La Wera Loca has a date with Deonna Purrazzo to compete for the Reina de Reinas title at the Impact Rebellion PPV on April 23.

Who will Taya’s opponent be for the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship? Bring on Holidead, who was trained by Gangrel.

Let MLW sell you on the fight.

Major League Wrestling will crown the inaugural women’s World Featherweight Champion as history is made in Philadelphia on Friday, May 13th at the storied 2300 Arena. Two of the best female fighters in the world will clash as legacies and destines are defined and realized when Taya Valkyrie collides with Holidead. Fresh off of defeating Australia’s top ranked Shazza McKenzie, the undefeated Holidead faces one of the sport’s most decorated luchadoras in the returning Taya Valkyrie. Winning championships in Mexico, Japan and the US, Taya has distinguished herself as one of this generation’s best. One of the sport’s most iconic and beloved luchadoras, the LA-based Canadian was a member of the Los Perros del Mal stable and won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship 3 times. Meanwhile, Holidead has dominated the featherweight division. From sending Nicole Savoy to the hospital to high profile wins over Willow Nightingale, Holidead has cleaned out the women’s division… that is until “La Wera Loca” returned. How will the brood known as Strange Sangre impact this historic championship bout? That remains to be seen but Taya will have to avoid the likes of Gangrel, Arez, Dr Dax and Mini Abismo Negro. MLW plans on having multiple women’s division. Like the men with the heavyweight and middleweight divisions, the women’s featherweight division promises to showcase the best and promote fair fights in stature between fighters of similar attributes. Who will be crowned the inaugural women’s World Featherweight Champion? Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

The MLW Kings of Colosseum fight card currently includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday

Tickets (here) are currently available for Kings of Colosseum at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on May 13.

Will you be rooting for Taya Valkyrie or Holidead to win MLW gold?