KENTA really, REALLY wants CM Punk at Forbidden Door

The KENTA/CM Punk beef goes back more than a decade.

Whether or how much of it is a shoot, we’ll probably never know. We do know it’s based around the finisher known as “Go To Sleep”, aka the GTS. KENTA invented the move. Punk started using it in WWE when the powers-that-be wanted him to stop using the Anaconda Vice, because... reasons. KENTA’s been complaining about Punk stealing it — a crime Punk openly confesses to — ever since.

It’s been on our radar since Punk debuted with AEW six months after KENTA stepped through the Forbidden Door onto Dynamite. It’s definitely on our radar now that Tony Khan & New Japan President Takami Ohbari announced the Forbidden Door PPV this past Wednesday night.

Guess who else thought that would be a good chance to kick somebody’s ass for taking his move?

Not clear enough for ya? Let’s check his Instagram Story...

He liked that second image so much he tweeted it too.

NO WAY OUT pic.twitter.com/9lQlS8gTdd — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 22, 2022

Does dropping an old PPV name mean the former HIdeo Itami is even willing to re-sign with WWE to get his hands on Punk? Probably not.

Will he get him at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door? Stay tuned.