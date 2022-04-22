Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- A source told Ringside News that rumors of John Cena returning to WWE in late June are not true. However, Cena “is always on call” for a WWE return in an emergency situation.
- According to the New York Post, SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee is in talks with Amazon for a role in their coverage of Thursday Night Football. There are also discussions about airing The Pat McAFee Show on Prime Video.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer heard that Kenny Omega most likely won’t be back in AEW in time for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) in late May.
- Because the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV event is scheduled for June in Chicago, Meltzer speculated it might make the most sense for AEW to forego their tradition of scheduling All Out in Chicago, and instead book it as a stadium show in Toronto.
- WWE has filed for a trademark on the ring name Tiger Turan.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...