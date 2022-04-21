Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

In response to a a question about why Windham Rotunda/Bray Wyatt hasn’t signed with AEW or returned to WWE, Dave Meltzer tweeted ”His asking price is very high.”

On Wrestling Observer Radio Meltzer discussed plans for the Raw Women’s title scene, saying Sonya Deville is being used because WWE doesn’t want to return to Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair so soon after WrestleMania 38.

He also speculated that Deville’s challenge is happening on Raw so the newly heel Rhea Ripley can enter a program with Belair sooner.

According to Fightful Select’s 4/20 reporting, WWE is no longer fining talent who test positive for marijuana under their Wellness Program.

WWE won’t tape an episode of SmackDown while on their upcoming tour of the UK and Europe, says Fightful. Instead, they’ll tape the April 29 edition in Albany, New York after the live broadcast of this Friday’s show.

