Sermon on the Mat

AIW Eyes of the Beast (Apr. 22, 7:30 pm ET)

Dominic Garrini vs. Jackson Stone Joshua Bishop vs. Kaplan vs. PB Smooth vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. Philly-Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (c) (AIW Tag Team Championship) Joseline Navarro vs. Shazza McKenzie Uncle Chase Burnett vs. Chase Oliver vs. Johnny Patch vs. Mikey Montgomery vs. Riley Rose vs. Wes Barkley Derek Dillinger vs. Matt Cross Josh Prohibition vs. Matt Cardona (c) (AIW Absolute Intense Championship) Isaiah Broner vs. Minoru Suzuki

AIW are back and looking into the eyes of the beast! Down home brawler Broner takes on murder grandpa Suzuki, vet and legend Prohibition tries to dethrone Cardona, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Freelance Thrash Unreal (Apr. 22, 8 pm CT)

Matt Knicks vs. Robert Anthony (c) (Freelance Legacy Championship) Alfonzo Gonzalez vs. Chico Suave vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Ethan Price vs. Frontman Jah-C vs. Kody Lane (Scramble Match) Project MONIX vs. Sabin Gauge Anthony Henry vs. Robert Anthony (c) (Freelance Championship)

Your eyes do not deceive you, Robert Anthony has to defend both of his titles in one night! Plus the customary scramble and more!

(As a completely tangential side note it’s always bothered me that the song this show is named after isn’t, well... thrashier. Like I tried to get into Against Me! because well... every other trans girl seems to be, and I started there because as a longtime metal dork I thought “hell yeah thrash ‘til death” and nope, no dice. Oh well!)

Anyway you can check this bad boy out on IWTV, folks.

GCW Find You Again / The Old Me (Apr. 22-23)

—Find You Again (Apr. 22, 8 pm ET)—

Alex Shelley vs. Jordan Oliver Alex Colon vs. Tony Deppen Alex Zayne vs. Nick Wayne Joey Janela vs. John Wayne Murdoch Blake Christian vs. Dante Leon Big Starkz Brand (Billie Starkz, Calvin Tankman, & Cole Radrick) vs. Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner, & Matthew Justice)

—The Old Me (Apr. 23, 8 pm ET)—

John Wayne Murdoch vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas ASF & Gringo Loco vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) (c) (GCW World Tag Team Championship) ACH vs. Chris Dickinson 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Minoru Suzuki Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (High Incident Match) Bandido vs. Joey Janela Alex Shelley vs. Nick Wayne AJ Gray (c) vs. Alex Colon (GCW Extreme Championship)

Gosh, GCW run a lot of shows! Anyway, the real draw here is living legends Scorpio and Suzuki clashing, everything else is just gravy.

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Beyond Inertia (Apr. 24, 4 pm ET)

Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) Crowbar vs. Teddy Goodz Alec Price vs. Willow Nightingale Atticus Cogar vs. “Smart” Mark Sterling Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) vs. Faith in Nothing (Rickey Shane Page & Vincent Nothing AKIRA vs. SLADE LuFisto vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams Biff Busick vs. Dirty Dango

Beyond Wrestling are back and all I have to say is Wounded Owl vs. Hot Sauce holy hell that’ll be great! And that’s not even getting to Busick vs. Dango!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Anthony Greene vs. Chris Dickinson

Starting off hot we’ve got the Retrosexual vs. the Dirty Daddy, check it out!

Ashley D’Amboise vs. Trish Adora

And then we come up to some of the cream of the current indie women’s wrestling scene courtesy of WWR+, enjoy!

The Coven vs. the Hex

Last but not least we’ve got this witchy tag team match courtesy of WWN and SHINE!



Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.