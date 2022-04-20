ECW legend returns to MLW

In honor of MLW’s 20th anniversary of their first-ever show, they are bringing back an ECW legend for the Kings of Colosseum event on May 13. It’s only fitting that it takes place in the 2300 Arena, also known as the ECW Arena.

Exit light, enter night. The Sandman is returning to MLW.

Sandman enters MLW May 13 in Philly https://t.co/hMJblePIww — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 20, 2022

The press release mentions Sandman’s connection to MLW.

As MLW celebrates the 20th anniversary of its first card, the league is welcoming several of its original roster back to where it all began, including “The Extreme Icon” The Sandman! Debuting in MLW in 2003, the pool hall brawling, beer drinking, Singapore cane swinging Philly fighter waged war against the likes of Steve Corino, the Extreme Horsemen and Jerry “The King” Lawler throughout his extreme tour of Major League Wrestling. From saving Terry Funk from a brutal beating in a no ropes barbed wire match to challenging for the Global Tag-Team Crown championship, The Sandman was one of MLW’s most popular wrestlers. Throughout the nineties, The Sandman’s blood, sweat and beers fueled the rise of a revolution as the ECW Arena became one of the sport’s most infamous arenas.

Relive good times with the MLW War Games match between The Funkin’ Army (Terry Funk, Steve Williams, Sandman, Sabu, & Bill Alfonso) vs. The Extreme Horsemen (Steve Corino, Simon Diamond, CW Anderson, PJ Walker, & Barry Windham) in 2003.

The lineup for MLW Kings of Colosseum currently includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday

Weapons of Mass Destruction: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

In addition, Taya Valkyrie returns to MLW at that show.

Tickets (here) are currently available for Kings of Colosseum.

Are you excited to see Sandman appear in MLW one more time?