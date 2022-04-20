AEW Rewind: FTR targeting reDRagon, Adam Cole wins BTE Championship again, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Dustin Rhodes versus CM Punk, Andrade versus Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, Kyle O’Reilly versus Jungle Boy, Butcher versus Wardlow, and Danielle Kamela versus Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

Rhodes and Punk actually competed on opposing sides in a tag match over 20 years ago, but they never locked up. This dream match will be their first singles encounter. Andrade plans to bury Darby Allin, while Allin pops the weasel. Kyle O’Reilly angrily defies Jungle Boy to beat him again. Butcher knows his role against Wardlow. Win or lose, he will hurt the pig. Danielle Kamela cut a heel promo ripping Baker and fans in Shittsburgh. That was good ammunition for fans to care about booing Kamela in addition to cheering the hometown Baker.

Hook released an official statement about his Dynamite debut, styled on Kendrick Lamar’s recent album announcement:

FTR appreciate fans giving them support. Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler also have their eyes on the AEW tag titles. First, they want to shut up reDRagon. FTR views beating Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly as a stepping stone to further greatness.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Angelico returned to action from injury. Unfortunately, he took the pin after a Twist of Fate from Matt Hardy and a swanton from Jeff Hardy. Also, Hikaru Shida played air guitar on her kendo stick.

I've seen @shidahikaru put that kendo stick to good use many times, this might be the best. #AEWDarkElevation pic.twitter.com/rzkU4BjhCJ — LIV2Riott (@RiottSquad4Life) April 19, 2022

Keith Lee was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show. They discussed Lee’s past as a college football player, his sensual voice, and rumors. The video is good for chuckles, but nothing substantial was revealed.

Being the Elite

“Being Brandon Cutler” - Being The Elite, Ep. 303 (here) featured:

The Young Bucks didn’t feel like being on screen this week after losing to FTR, so Cutler was the primary focal point of BTE. The Bucks were filming him and correcting his mistakes. Cutler vowed to do all their bits but better. Cutler won money at the casino, went sneaker shopping, offered candy to Scorpio Sky, did slow motion poses, and shot hoops on the basketball court. None of it worked out as well as when the Bucks do it.

Adam Cole demanded a rematch against Christopher Daniels for the BTE Championship. Rock, paper, scissors. First person to score five wins. Cole was victorious to regain gold.

CD and Cole publicly apologized for offending any Blackjack dealers after last week’s mockery of proper rules.

We’ll close with nifty merch. Ruby Soho has a Street Fighter mash-up shirt.

This limited edition piece of Danhausen artwork is likely sold out by now, but it’s still very nice and very evil.

Good news is that the t-shirt version is available for purchase in the AEW shop.