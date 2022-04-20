Maria Kanellis-Bennett says Tony Khan has reached out to her about working at ROH

Maria Kanellis-Bennett is in the process of launching her Women’s Wrestling Army brand, and is still working with Impact as part of the Honor No More faction. Her deal with Impact is apparently up after this weekend’s Rebellion PPV, but if Kanellis-Bennett is done there, she’s hoping to keep her plate full.

In an interview with PWPonderings’ James Lascuola, Maria said she’s heard from Tony Khan about a role at Ring of Honor. Kanellis-Bennett was heading up ROH’s women’s division under Sinclair’s ownership, and described it as some of the most meaningful work she’s ever done. It doesn’t sound like the former WWE talent has gotten voice-to-voice with TK yet to talk specifics, but it also doesn’t seem like she’ll be picky about her role when they do:

“There has been some communication of trying to figure out a way — he has reached out to me and now we’re just trying to find a time to get on the phone and discuss things further. I’m hopeful that happens soon. I’m thankful and appreciative that he even reached out to me because I love Ring of Honor. A piece of my soul might have died a little bit when I was released from the company last year because last year was so fulfilling and I loved working with [the women’s] division. I’m hopeful that we do find a time to communicate and a lot of our friends are trying to make sure we get in touch. I will keep everybody posted as things come into play. “One of the things I said with people who have been in touch with Tony is that I’m not looking to come in and run things or anything like that. I would love the opportunity to come in, grow, learn as Ring of Honor grows into what it becomes in the future. I had a special position last year and I’m so glad that all the women in wrestling were able to see me in that position because now they know that there is another way to be involved in wrestling, maybe when you’re too banged up or you want to transition from being in front of the camera to behind the camera. For that, I’m forever thankful to Joe Koff and Delirious and everyone at Ring of Honor. “As things move over [to Khan’s ownership], I understand that there is training involved and getting up to speed for how other people like to run things. Not just Tony Khan, but production in general. Every company runs differently. Whether that is producing backstage or writing or being in HR or talent relations, I’m open to any of those things. I did all of them last year. We’ll see what comes of it. I’m hopeful and excited.”

Over the past several years, Maria’s become one of the most prominent advocates for women in the wrestling business — something WWA looks like it will continue. Will she also get a chance to bring her voice to TK’s growing empire?

