According to Fightful Select, there has been discussion within WWE of bringing back FTR when their deals with AEW come up. That said, AEW told them those deals don’t come up for quite some time.

Photos have emerged showing Io Shirai wearing a walking boot and using crutches, leading to speculation she was injured during her match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Per Wrestling Observer Radio, Kushida leaving wasn’t a secret within WWE and the beatdown from Von Wagner represented his write off.

What’s more, Dave Meltzer says “the main roster people were never interested in him being brought up.”

The Observer says Kota Ibushi is about 70-80-percent read to return to wrestling and the hope is that he’ll be back in time for the G-1 Climax in July.

