Tony Khan on success of FTR/Briscoes, ROH TV future, Gresham in AEW

The newly signed Samoa Joe was the main attraction at ROH’s post-Supercard of Honor media scrum. His new boss was there throughout though, and Tony Khan is a man who knows how to generate headlines.

Ring of Honor’s new owner didn’t have any big announcements, but there were a handful of answers he gave that give us a sense of his plans for his newest brand — and how it could interact with his established one, AEW.

Asked about Supercard breaking his vow of never running a WrestleMania week show, TK said it wasn’t his plan, but since it had already been announced. He pointed out that ROH traditionally did run a pre-’Mania show in the same market as WWE every year, so he’ll have to consider that for 2023. He didn’t want to reveal any plans yet, though. That would give WWE “a year to counter program and come up with some bullshit thing to do to me.”

He also mused about the possibility of running an ROH show as part of an AEW PPV weekend, on Saturday in between Rampage and either Double or Nothing, All Out, or Revolution on Sunday.

Back to this show, Khan said attendance ended up being approximately 2000 people. Prior to his buying the company and the announcement of the FTR/Briscoes dream match, only 250 had been sold. TK also said Supercard did very well on PPV, and were trending toward being the best in ROH history.

There’s no news on a television deal for Ring of Honor, and no timeframe for announcing one. Supercard was done as a transitional show, and a thank you to fans and PPV partners the previous owners had already made a commitment to.

On rumors that Killer Kross & Scarlett could work Supercard, TK says he likes both a lot, but they were never booked. He also said he wanted Brian Cage’s return to be a bigger surprise, but he couldn’t tell Cage about the ROH purchase when he extended the big man’s contract, and neglected to tell him not to mention the extension in interviews.

He wants to book a match between Impact star and ROH Women’s champion Deonna Purrazzo and new interim ROH Women’s champ Mercedes Martinez as soon as Purrazzo’s schedule allows. TK is also excited about having ROH World champ Jonathan Gresham on AEW programming, and taking the belt to his Forbidden Door partner promotions, too.

Excited about the future of Tony Khan’s wrestling empire? What questions do you still have about TKROHAEW?