Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 50 results & Week 51 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 27-April 1, 2022: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything everything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

A Top Guy vs. The Best in the World, and a charismatic, enigmatic daredevil were probably the big stories of out latest weekly Top Ten...

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 50

1. CM Punk

2. Jeff Hardy

3. Kevin Owens

4. Ricky Starks

5. Dax Harwood

6. (tie) Sasha Banks

6. (tie) Roman Reigns

8. HOOK

9. Dustin Rhodes

10. Jon Moxley

But with only two votes left this is about the Performer of the Year race, which I think we’re going to rename the Cageside Cup. And that’s going down to the wire*...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Mar. 26

1. CM Punk - 200.5

2. Roman Reigns - 193.5

3. Bryan Danielson - 141.5

4. Hangman Page - 92.5

5. MJF - 87

6. Brock Lesnar - 60.5

7. Sasha Banks - 54.5

8. Finn Bálor - 54.5

9. Cesaro - 53

10. (tie) Eddie Kingston - 48

10. (tie) Kenny Omega - 48

This vote closes pretty quickly, as there will be a vote just for weekend shows on Sunday night*. That will wrap up our tenth “season” so we can start our eleventh on April 10. Whether you’ve been voting all along or just found our post, we need your ballot. Check out the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments.

* The WrestleMania-only vote has been a thing for the previous nine years of the Standings/Rankings, and changing the rules at this point doesn’t seem fair — even though it would seem to give one the men in the race for the annual prize a big advantage. We’ll decide as a community if we want to change or modify how we handle that for season 11.