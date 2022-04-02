No Real Tag Teams

Women’s Tag Team Championships

Carmella & Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs.

Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Carmella and Queen Zelina have held the women’s tag titles since November. With very few threats to their title reign, the duo is headed into WrestleMania to face their biggest challenge yet - three other teams! Will their glamourous reign of terror end Sunday night? Or with the Queen and the Beauty Queen continue to dominate the “division.”

The Road to WrestleMania 38

For months Queen Zelina and Carmella were stuck in a time loop defending their titles from Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley. But then Nikki decided that “superheroes don’t need friends” and turned on Rhea Ripley. But hey, the jokes on her because Rhea is in this match, and Nikki ASH has been MIA from TV for weeks.

But just when it seemed like Zelina and Carmella would get a break to focus on rhinestoning their crown and gimp mask, respectively, The Boss returned to SmackDown.

She beat Shotzi easily (sigh) and teamed up with her former stablemate Naomi! Naomi just got out of a long feud with Sonya DeVille, so it was the perfect time for B.A.D. reunion.

But of course, it’s WrestleMania season, and what would a WrestleMania card be like without several unnecessary triple threats and fatal four-ways. Soon after Naomi and Sasha declared themselves the “next women’s tag team champions,” Rhea Ripley and her new partner Liv Morgan, were added to the tag title match at Mania. And then Nattie and her new tag partner Shayna Baszler attacked Sasha, Naomi, Rhea and Liv on the March 18th edition of SmackDown to earn themselves a slot in the match because Sonya is a shady GM.

Thus a fatal four way for the women’s tag titles was born.

What’s at stake?

Would it be dramatic to say the fate of the women’s tag team division? This division has been struggling to find its identity basically from the beginning. The IIconics did a great job making us care about the belts, but the writers have done a terrible job (a) giving the division screen time and (b) building up genuine tag teams.

Now don’t get me wrong, there have been some excellent “we’re just two wrestlers thrown together” tag teams (RIP The Bar), but when that’s 90% of the entire division, it does get a little sus. Whoever wins the belts at Mania will have the pressure of keeping the division relevant. Carmella & Zelina have done a good job with what they’ve been given, but what they’ve been given has been less than thrilling.

Hopefully, these four teams turn it out and inspire the writers to actually give a sh*t about the division post WrestleMania.