The Bloodline Boogie

SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

The Usos enter their WrestleMania match as the longest-reigning SmackDown tag team champions. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs enter this match as the most random yet loveable tag team on the roster. It will be a fun one, but ultimately a predictable one.

The Road to WrestleMania 38

This match is VERY much a match that they threw together in a month because they looked at the calendar and went, “Oopsie. WrestleMania is a month away, and we don’t have a SmackDown tag title match planned out yet!”

On March 4th, The Usos defeated the Viking Raiders and then decided to ruin Pat McAfee’s fun by attacking Boogs & Nakamura.

Obviously, Nakamura & Boogs didn’t take too kindly to their rockin good time being interrupted, and thus a feud was born.

On the following SmackDown, an injured Boogs convinced The Usos to a one-on-one match with a title opportunity on the line. Except, PSYCH the injury was a work the whole time! Boogs won the bout, earning himself and Nakamura a tag team title shot on the grandest stage of them all.

Stupendous!

What’s at stake

Basically nothing. The Usos aren’t losing this one, and, frankly, Boogs & Nakamura are a fun enough tag team that a big loss right here won’t hurt them. This is a placeholder match.

Don’t get me wrong, all four of these wrestlers are great (I mean, can The Usos even have a bad match?), and it will be a fun match, but the stakes are low.

The Usos win this match, and then they make sure Roman wins his. The Bloodline has a busy weekend ahead of themselves!