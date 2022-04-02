Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Per Fightful, there is a creative pitch in WWE for Edge to lead a new heel stable. Damian Priest is one wrestler who has been talked about as a member of the faction.
- According to Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez, Vince McMahon sees Austin Theory as “a John Cena” type of future star.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE originally wasn’t planning to do a title versus title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, and Lesnar is the one who really pushed for that concept.
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that NJPW’s Great-O-Khan “saw a drunken man trying to abduct a young girl, stopped the attack, neutralized the guy and held him until police arrived and took him away.”
- PW Insider says the opening video for WrestleMania 38 will feature actor Mark Wahlberg. They also note that WWE is filming “a ton of interviews” this weekend for upcoming A&E documentaries. Bret Hart and The Godwinns were specifically named among the interviewees.
