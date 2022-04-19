Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Alexa Bliss made it known she was willing and able to work WrestleMania, sources told Fightful Select. There were pitches to involve her in the Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair match that were quickly shot down.
- The site sources also said, “Bliss was very transparent about frustration that nothing of substance had been booked after being out of action for half a year.” She allegedly voiced those frustrations directly to Vince McMahon.
- Regarding speculation WWE might be ending the Raw & SmackDown brand split, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer writes, “right now they are not merging rosters.”
- Regarding Tony Khan’s next HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT, Meltzer told Sunday Night’s Main Event his sources did not deny reports of an AEW/New Japan supershow. But since ROH TV aired its last episode on Sinclair channels last weekend, “timing wise” Dave thinks a distribution deal for ROH programming ”makes the most sense of a story.”
- Emily Pratt of FanByte reports AAA booked Alberto El Patron for Triplemania XXX: Monterrey on April 30, in what would be El Patron’s first major pro wrestling appearance since he was charged with sexual assault & aggravated kidnapping in May 2020 (the case against him was dismissed last December after a witness failed to appear).
