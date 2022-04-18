Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Recent advertisements have led to talk that WWE sees Cody Rhodes as the top star on the Raw brand, and he’ll be pushed accordingly.

Per Fightful, the Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi match on SmackDown this past week was originally supposed to be Ripley vs. Sasha Banks and it was changed at the last second.

According to Fightful Select, rumors of Indi Hartwell and Dakota Kai getting name changes have no truth to them, at least right now.

Ringside News claims the current rollout of Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown is exactly what WWE had planned, and not rushed as some have speculated.

RSN also says Tony Khan’s next big announcement could be an AEW/NJPW joint show later this year.

