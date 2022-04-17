MLW is making moves to bring in Taya Valkyrie and a 479-pound super heavyweight

MLW never sleeps. They continually bring in a rotation of fresh faces to keep their product popping. The latest moves include Taya Valkyrie and a 479-pound super heavyweight.

Taya returns to MLW at the Kings of Colosseum event on May 13 in Philadelphia.

TAYA IS BACK. pic.twitter.com/TPDt3pt2Sb — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 15, 2022

La Wera Loca previously competed for the promotion in 2019. With a developing women’s featherweight division and a championship on the horizon, gold could be her goal. It will also be a reunion with Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground).

No opponent for Taya has been made official yet. Since MLW delved back into women’s wrestling, they have featured Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo, Willow Nightingale, Holidead, Miranda Gordy, just to name a few.

Another addition to the roster is Juicy Finau. MLW signed the 479-pound super heavyweight to a multi-year deal. Finau will also be appearing at the Kings of Colosseum event on May 13. MLW described the Tongan as:

Ushering in a new era of the super heavyweight, Juicy stands 6’5″ and tips the scales at nearly 500 pounds. The protege of Jacob Fatu, Finau has a one of a kind aerial arsenal that defies gravity and devastates all in his wake. Training at the Fale Dojo in New Zealand, Juicy tats himself as a “New Era Savage,” ready to take things to the next level.

Finau debuted in MLW on the latest episode of Fusion. Here’s a taste of the big man in action.

Two official bouts have been announced for Kings of Colosseum, and they are both heavy duty stories. The main event has Alexander Hammerstone defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Richard Holliday. The dudes used to be bros, but championship aspirations caused Holliday to violently turn on his Dynasty teammate. Hammerstone gets his chance for payback, and Holliday gets his chance at gold.

The dynasty detonates pic.twitter.com/NC0klXqAYq — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 6, 2022

The second marquee bout is Jacob Fatu versus Mads Krugger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match. In the breakup of Contra, the two monsters went to war. Stakes have increased to settle the beef. The stipulation states, “The ring and ringside perimeter will be militarized with weaponry all around it and inside of it.” Expect carnage.

.@SAMOANWEREWOLF collides with "The Black Hand of CONTRA" @AtrocityMKK in a Weapons of Mass Destruction Match at the @2300Arena on May 13th in #Philidelphia!



️https://t.co/qFqQJOUqM3 pic.twitter.com/tD7sUPjFAu — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 16, 2022

Tickets (here) are currently available for Kings of Colosseum at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on May 13.

Who would you like to see Taya wrestle in MLW? How high is the ceiling for Juicy in MLW?