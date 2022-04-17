Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 1 results & Week 2 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place April 10-16 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Battle of the Belts 2, Windy City Riot, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Hell of a way to start our 11th year...

The forging in combat of BCC’s new member on Rampage took our top and fifth spots. Dynamite’s Tag team classic got two, three, nine & ten.

Fourth was a guy who still acts like he’s in AEW even though he’s back in WWE.

A now two-time NXT champion was sixth, followed by a woman we watched beat The Boss.

Heck of a debut match for the Samoan Submission Machine is new/old home.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 1

1. Wheeler Yuta

2. Dax Harwood

3. Cash Wheeler

4. Cody Rhodes

5. Jon Moxley

6. Bron Breakker

7. Liv Morgan

8. Samoa Joe

9. Nick Jackson

10. Matt Jackson

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Being week one, the year-to-date Rankings are identical to what you see above. But as we get farther away from WrestleMania 38 and closer to 39, the Year Ten Top Ten will be posted in this space every Sunday (and, roughly quarterly, a complete version featuring everyone who’s earned annual points).

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.