Rumors for the Day:
- According to WrestlingNews.co, there are still no plans for Roman Reigns to lose the WWE Universal championship anytime soon. If WWE decides to keeps the title on him through WrestleMania 39 next year, the idea will be to promote him as the greatest of all-time.
- The run of WWE name changes are the result of Vince McMahon recently deciding he doesn’t want newer talent using any part of their real names or names previously established on the indies, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
- A snippet of audio from The Super J-Cast was shared around social media with the theory that Tony Khan’s HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT is an AEW/New Japan show in Chicago on June 23.
- Fightful reports that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham has signed an AEW contract. It’s technically an AEW contract, but he will keep wrestling for Ring of Honor.
- The WON reports GCW owner Brett Lauderdale said on his podcast that the “biggest wrestling company in the world” has expressed interest in their Bloodsport brand. Dave Meltzer noted it would be a weird fit for WWE considering their issues with blood, but speculated it could be something for Peacock’s library.
