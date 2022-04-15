Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- PW Insider reports that Pat Buck, who quit his job as a producer for WWE right after WrestleMania 38, is already working as a producer for AEW.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer speculates that Tony Khan’s HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT next week could be related to either a broadcast deal for Ring of Honor, or a streaming deal for AEW.
- Insider notes that WWE internally lists the top women’s babyfaces on Raw as Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley. The top women’s heels on Raw are internally listed as Becky Lynch, Carmella, and Zelina Vega.
- AOP told The Sessions host Renee Paquette that prior to their WWE release, they rejected a creative idea that they were not comfortable doing.
- Fightful mentioned that before WWE settled on the new name of Ludwig Kaiser for Marcel Barthel, they were initially going to choose the name Ludwig Klaus.
