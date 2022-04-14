49-year-old wrestler Shinjiro Otani suffered a cervical spinal cord injury during a recent ZERO1 match and has been unable to move his limbs. As the wresting world expressed their support for the veteran Japanese star, we learned that Otani was set to undergo spinal surgery to “prevent future deterioration.”

ZERO1 provided an update on Otani’s status today, noting the surgery was successful and went according to plan. He remains hospitalized, awaiting the next step in his treatment.

Their update also includes a statement from Eriko Otani, his wife. Here is Post Wrestling’s translation of her words:

“I married a professional wrestler, Shinjiro Otani, so I was prepared to accept a situation like this, but when I think of Shinjiro’s disappointment, I cry. However, we will not look down, but forward, and with the help of pro wrestling, we will continue to support Mr. Shinjiro. We will do our best with your warm support. We hope that you will continue to watch over us warmly. Finally, I would like to ask for your continued support for Zero One and all the wrestlers that Mr. Shinjiro has been protecting.”

