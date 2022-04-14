Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Rey Mysterio missed Raw this week due to a “medical issue”, per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer. He could be back “in a week or two.”
- As WWE continues building up a title unification match with The Usos, Wrestling Observer notes RK-Bro are advertised for the next two episodes of SmackDown.
- AEW currently lists September 2022 as the tentative date for release of its video game, says Fightful Select.
- WWE’s upcoming UK PPV had more than 59,000 people pre-register for tickets in the first 24 hours, reports Alex McCarthy. That’s a new company record, surpassing any WrestleMania.
- Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows’ Impact contract expires in July, according to PW Insider. The duo recently teased testing the free agent waters in an interview with WhatCulture.
