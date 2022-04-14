Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

SHP Candy Paint (Apr. 15, 8 pm ET)

Billie Starkz vs. Jimmy Lloyd Alex Stretch vs. Anthraxx vs. “Low Life” Louie Ramos Reid Walker vs. Xavier Cross Adonis Valerio vs. Dezmond Cole Austin Luke vs. Ryan Radix Kristian Robinson vs. Rocket Cole Radrick vs. Jordan Oliver Colby Corino vs. Matt Tremont (Bullrope Match) John Wayne Murdoch vs. Marcus Mathers

Sean Henderson Presents returns to Sermon with a slick slice of rough-edged pro wrestling that caught my eye. The headliner here is obviously the Corino/Tremont bullrope match but it’s a good solid card of up-and-comers with a few veterans sprinkled in and it should be a hoot.

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WCPW Game Related (Apr. 15, 7 pm PT)

Aramis, ASF, & Gringo Loco vs. the Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue, & Midas Kreed) AJ Gray vs. Levi Shapiro Davey Richards vs. Yuji Nagata “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Titus Alexander AKIRA vs. Vinnie Massaro Kevin Blackwood vs. Minoru Suzuki Debbie Malenko vs. Masha Slamovich Bandido vs. Jacob Fatu (c) (WCPW Championship)

West Coast Pro is back and folks, I did a double-take at two of these matches here. Suzuki working indies isn’t shocking now, and it’s wonderful that he’s filtering down past the real obvious dream matches and getting to work a wider variety of opponents, but I mean... Davey Richards vs. Yuji Nagata? Masha vs. Debbie by god Malenko?! ‘Nuff said!

Check it out live on IWTV, friends.

PWR Swerve’s House (Apr. 16, 8 pm CT)

Crash Jaxon vs. “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Jake Something vs. Jessicka Havok vs. “Grizzly” Kal Jak vs. Madman Fulton (Sudden Death Scramble Match) Billie Starkz vs. Deonna Purrazzo Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. “Man Scout” Jake Manning Jake Crist vs. Steve Manders (Spiderweb Deathmatch) American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. Steve Maclin & Westin Blake (PWR Tag Team Championship) Ace Austin (c) vs. Blake Christian vs. Lince Dorado vs. Trey Miguel (PWR Remix Championship) “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Moose (c) (Impact World Championship) JT Dunn vs. Rich Swann (c) (PWR Championship) Athena vs. Shane Strickland

Wrestling Revolver is someone’s house, but whose house? Swerve’s house, baby! And he’s working Athena on top, plus we’ve got the Wolves against some sons who may have once been forgotten (not a WWE tag team I would have thought worth revisiting but hey that’s indie wrestling!), a killer-looking four-way and more!

Check it out on FITE, folks.

SHINE 72 (Apr. 17, 7 pm ET)

Kimber Lee vs. Lindsay Snow Amber Nova vs. Leila Grey Ashley D’Amboise vs. Tiffany Nieves Kaci Lennox vs. Vanity Renee Michelle vs. the WOAD (c) (SHINE Nova Championship) Katalina Perez vs. Myka Madric (c) (ACW Women’s Championship) The Coven (??? & ???) vs. the Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) (SHINE Tag Team Championship OCC Street Fight) Ivelisse (c) vs. Shazza McKenzie (SHINE Championship)

Shine are back and cruising along their seventies with all the good friendly violent fun you expect. The obvious leaper here for me is the street fight, because nobody does dirty fun street fights that go OUT INTO THE ACTUAL STREET quite like WWN’s Florida arm!

Check it out live on Club WWN, folks.

SUP New Direction (Apr. 17, 2 pm CT)

Adam Priest vs. Billy Tipton Isaiah Broner vs. Ron Bass, Jr. Dillon McQueen vs. Jaden Newman Brandon Williams vs. Cole Radrick Daniel Makabe vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas Suplex Science (Alex Kane & Damyan Tangra) vs. Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (SUP Tag Team Championship)

Last but not least, it’s a new direction but it seems like the same old great violence that SUP is known for to me, folks! All this plus IWTV world champ AC Mack will be in the house!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Eddie Kingston vs. Tim Donst

Starting off strong with this brawl from AIW, and look at that fishhook in the thumbnail! Check it out!

Alec Price & B3CCA vs. BUSSY

From there we move on to some mixed gender tag action from Beyond, which you know always delivers!

Billie Starkz vs. Jordynne Grace

Last but not least, F1RST brings us this gem as young Billie Starkz faces a huge challenge in the power of Jordynne Grace!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.