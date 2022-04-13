Former ROH Women’s champ debuts in WWE with a new name

We waited through months of rumors and conflicting reports about Rok-C signing with WWE before the company announced her as part of their March 2022 Performance Center class. We didn’t have to wait nearly as long for the former Ring of Honor Women’s champion to make her NXT debut.

That debut will air on Level Up this Friday (April 15), so spoilers for the hundreds of folks who watch the show formerly known as 205 Live. The20 year old Booker T trainee, whose real name is Carla Gonzalez, wrestled as Roxanne Perez.

Perez was introduced by another former ROH talent, Kelly Kincaid...

... and defeated Sloane Jacobs, another member of last month’s PC group. The 19 year old debuted on the main NXT show Mar. 29, taking Nikkita Lyons’ viral pin.

Anyway... she eventually dropped their belt to Deonna Purrazzo, but ROH saw big things in Rok-C, having her win their Women’s title tournament last year. Getting an early win in NXT could be a sign WWE will likewise fast track her as Roxanne Perez.

Thoughts?