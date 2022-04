Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

For whatever it’s worth, PW Insider claims Cody Rhodes is listed internally as the number two babyface on Monday Night Raw behind Bobby Lashley with AJ Styles at number three.

The list for the top heels on the red brand: Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Edge & Damian Priest.

It’s expected to be all hands on deck for WWE at Money in the Bank this year, with all the big stars working the show. Local advertisements seem to indicate as much as well.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Nash Carter getting fired by WWE was not well received by the NXT locker room.

Per Fightful Select, Wendy Choo signed an extension with WWE last year just before changing her character to what we see now.

