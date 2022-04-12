Cain Velasquez makes first statement since being charged with attempted murder

Former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE & lucha libre wrestler Cain Velasquez hasn’t made any public statements since he was arrested in February.

Velasquez has been in jail without bail, awaiting arraignment on multiple charges, including attempted murder. He’s accused of shooting repeatedly at a truck carrying Harry Goularte Jr., a man charged with molesting a relative of Velasquez’s, during a high speed chase in San Jose, California. Velasquez missed Goularte, but wounded a 63-year old relative.

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me - Cain Velasquez.”

The mixed martial arts community has been extremely supportive of Velasquez, with “Free Cain” messaging being shared online and at events. The pro wrestling community has been much more quiet about the situation.

Velasquez has a hearing scheduled this afternoon (April 12).