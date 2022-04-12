Shinjiro Otani set for spinal surgery, wrestling world sends support

ZERO1 has provided an update on the status of Shinjiro Otani, who was hospitalized after being injured on a suplex into the turnbuckle during a match with Takashi Sugiura for the Japanese promotion on April 10.

The 49 year old has been conscious but paralyzed since the incident this weekend at Tokyo’s Sumo Hall, which led to fans asked to leave as the ring ropes were removed so he could stretchered out. Otani’s been diagnosed with a cervical spinal cord injury, and will undergo surgery tomorrow (April 13) to “prevent future deterioration.”

As word of the legendary Japanese cruiserweight’s situation spread over the last couple days, numerous wrestlers have sent messages of support.

@otani_shinjiro Best wishes my dear friend. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 10, 2022

I’m keeping Shinjiro Otani in my prayers. A revolutionary talent, an innovator of springboards. I remember when he came to Calgary to train with our coach Tokyo Joe so he could move up to a heavier weight class. So dedicated and so disciplined. https://t.co/0ZdttwuQ6Y — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 11, 2022

Praying for you this morning my brother. I know your spirit is too strong to be broken. @otani_shinjiro pic.twitter.com/hvj6UpowkG — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 10, 2022

Best wishes go out to Shinjiro Otani for a speedy recovery! — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) April 10, 2022

Very big moment for me — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) April 11, 2022

Former WWE and current Stardom star KAIRI sent well-wishes, and announced that some of the money from her recent merchandise sales will go to Otani and his family as he faces an uncertain future.