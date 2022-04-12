 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Shinjiro Otani set for spinal surgery, wrestling world sends support

By Sean Rueter
ZERO1 has provided an update on the status of Shinjiro Otani, who was hospitalized after being injured on a suplex into the turnbuckle during a match with Takashi Sugiura for the Japanese promotion on April 10.

The 49 year old has been conscious but paralyzed since the incident this weekend at Tokyo’s Sumo Hall, which led to fans asked to leave as the ring ropes were removed so he could stretchered out. Otani’s been diagnosed with a cervical spinal cord injury, and will undergo surgery tomorrow (April 13) to “prevent future deterioration.”

As word of the legendary Japanese cruiserweight’s situation spread over the last couple days, numerous wrestlers have sent messages of support.

Former WWE and current Stardom star KAIRI sent well-wishes, and announced that some of the money from her recent merchandise sales will go to Otani and his family as he faces an uncertain future.

