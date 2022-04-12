Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Undertaker is getting a show on WWE Network and Peacock, per WrestleVotes. It’s described as being similar to Broken Skull Sessions, and “should begin airing within the next few months.”
- Brandi Rhodes had several “productive conversations” with “influential WWE names” while backstage for Cody’s debut at WrestleMania, says Fightful Select. She’s focused on her unscripted content, but has been continuing her in-ring training.
- Gunther was told to lose weight before his call-up because “Vince wants slim people on TV,” per Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer also said Keith Lee was given the same directive but “didn’t listen, and now [is] somewhere else.”
- In social media posts and comments about Tony Khan’s “army of bots” tweet, Adam Scherr claimed Khan “pays the dirt sheets” and banned AEW talent from working Control Your Narrative shows.
- Fightful says there’s been a “feeling out” process between Ember Moon and All Elite Wrestling, but their AEW sources say there doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency to sign her.
