PW Insider says WWE is finalizing plans for its return to Saudi Arabia right now, and it’s looking like the end of October or beginning of November.

Ringside News claims WWE has yet to even consider any kind of match plans for SummerSlam this year.

They also say Shotzi hasn’t been booked on TV lately because creative just doesn’t have anything for her right now.

According to Fightful Select, New Japan Pro Wrestling has started securing visas for foreign talent for the first time since the pandemic started in 2020.

On the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Ian Riccaboni said Ring of Honor had a new logo and new merchandise ready for a full rebrand and launch before Tony Khan bought the company.

