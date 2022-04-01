More AEW, NJPW stars capture ROH gold at Supercard

We’ll have to wait and see how the Tony Khan-booked Ring of Honor develops, but early indications based on the first show of the TK era — April 1’s Supercard of Honor PPV in Garland, Texas — point to it being Forbidden Door-a-riffic.

FTR became the new ROH Tag champs, and will immediately put those belts on the line against The Young Bucks next Wednesday on Dynamite. But they weren’t the only AEW stars to capture ROH gold tonight.

It’s an interim belt, which means a showdown with Champ Champ Deonna Purrazzo is on the horizon, but Mercedes Martinez beat Willow Nightingale for an ROH Women’s title. The veteran survived some big shots, including a moonsault. But she was able to lock in her Brass City Sleeper to pick up the submission victory.

We also saw Wheeler Yuta bolster his credentials for membership in Blackpool Combat Club. With William Regal watching, and out of ropebreaks, Yuta got the final counter in an exchange of pinfall attempts to win the ROH Pure title from Josh Woods.

No word yet on if he’ll be joining Jon Moxely & Bryan Danielson, but he did land a full-time AEW gig.

The other new champ isn’t All Elite, but he’s wrestled for TK on multiple occasions. Minoru Suzuki didn’t need long to take the ROH TV title from Rhett Titus. A Gotch-style piledriver did the trick.

The new era of Honor starts off with a new slate of champions. And the night wasn’t done...

