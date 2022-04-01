Tully Blanchard reveals Brian Cage as his mystery client at ROH Supercard of Honor

Tully Blanchard is back in the managerial game in a big way. After being fired by FTR in AEW, he regrouped to bring three new clients to Ring of Honor at Supercard of Honor.

Blanchard appeared on the Supercard pre-show with a pair of badasses by his side. He introduced the tag team of Kaun and Toa Liona as the Gates of Agony.

Those fellows aren’t household names yet, but they have potential to be in the future. Fans of ROH will remember Kaun as part of Shane Taylor’s crew when they held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Fans of AEW Dark will recognize Toa as a beast of a man.

Kaun and Toa dominated Cheeseburger and Eli Isom. The Gates of Agony unleashed pain with a fireman’s carry gutbuster from Kaun and a powerful Samoan Spike from Toa to claim victory.

Kaun and Loa have great physical presence to develop into a monster tag team for Tully Blanchard Enterprises. That wasn’t Blanchard’s only surprise of the evening. He also brought in The Machine on the PPV broadcast.

Brian Cage!

Cage’s opponent was Ninja Mack. The masked man made a poor choice trying to attack before the bell. Cage caught him to slam on the apron. Cage destroyed the ninja with a smile on his face as he got his shit in.

Mack tried to rally with fancy kicks, but Cage caught him and promptly closed it out with a Drill Claw.

Tully Blanchard Enterprises filled the ring as an imposing new faction in ROH.

Tremendous surprise by pairing Cage with Blanchard. Cage was lost in the shuffle at AEW, and now he has new life in ROH.

What’s your reaction to Tully Blanchard’s newest clients?

