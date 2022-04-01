Tony Khan promises William Regal, teases surprise ending for ROH Supercard

With two companies to book & promote, we can look forward to twice they hype from Tony Khan.

Tonight (April 1) is the first Ring of Honor show since TK announced he bought the company. Supercard of Honor already has AEW talent up and down the card, along with a few Forbidden Door participants. Khan mended fences with Chavo Guerrero to bring him back for the show in Garland, Texas’ Curtis Culwell Center, and has Tully Blanchard representing a mystery client.

Add to that mix one William Regal. Tony revealed on Busted Open that the guiding hand behind the Blackpool Combat Club will be on hand:

“Lord Regal will be at Supercard of Honor tonight. He will be keeping an eye on Wheeler Yuta after his tremendous match against Bryan Danielson.”

Yuta is challenging Josh Woods for his ROH Pure title tonight.

And it wouldn’t be a TK-produced show without some hyperbole and a surprise, would it? Khan told Busted Open he thinks tonight will be the best show ROH has done in “a really, really long time,” and warned fans not to leave or turn off the stream early, “Everyone will want to stay until the end of this one” because the new owner has “fun stuff” planned through the end of Supercard.

Ready for more Tony Khan-booked pro wrestling?

Here’s a look at the line-up for tonight’s Supercard of Honor PPV, which starts at 8pm ET: