ROH Supercard of Honor 2022 live results: The Tony Khan era begins

A new era of Ring of Honor is upon under the ownership of AEW head honcho Tony Khan. Supercard of Honor features Friday night (April 1, 2022) fun with a world title unification main event, a tag team dream match, Chavo Guerrero and Tully Blanchard managing new clients, Murder Grandpa, and more. Plus, who knows what surprises are up Khan’s sleeve for the PPV.
ROH Supercard of Honor begins at 8 pm ET with a pre-show at 7 pm ET (that’s embedded above). The broadcast can be viewed through HonorClub, PPV, and Fite TV. Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.
ROH Supercard of Honor results:
Pre-show
Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman called the action on commentary.
Colt Cabana defeated Blake Christian. Colt hammed it up to the crowd’s enjoyment. Christian placed Cabana seated on the turnbuckles for a springboard maneuver, but Boom Boom caught him for the Chicago Skyline to win.
AQA defeated Miranda Alize. AQA escaped a crossface submission then unloaded various kicks to the head. AQA closed with a shooting star press to win.
Still to come...
ROH World Championship unification: Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (with Chavo Guerrero)
ROH World Tag Team Championship: Briscoes (c) vs. FTR
ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta
ROH World TV Championship: Rhett Titus (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
Interim ROH World Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale
Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne
Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty (with Matt Sydal)
Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s client
