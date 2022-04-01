Filed under: This post is designed to deceive you By Geno Mrosko Apr 1, 2022, 1:05am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: This post is designed to deceive you Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Now that my ruse has proven successful, I will reveal my deception. April Fools! And now we move on. More From Cageside Seats Previewing WrestleMania! ROH Supercard of Honor adds Tully Blanchard, Chavo Guerrero, & Minoru Suzuki TV title match Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns rematch contains controversy again on Impact Rumor Roundup: Cody Rhodes backing out, Shane at WrestleMania, no Alexa Bliss, more! SmackDown results, live blog: Special WrestleMania edition Rampage live results, open thread: Keith Lee vs. Hobbs Loading comments...
