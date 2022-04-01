Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Dave Meltzer said he knows people close to Cody Rhodes who think there is a chance he may back out of the match with Seth Rollins this weekend at WrestleMania 38.
- Meltzer also said the story about Shane McMahon being at WrestleMania this weekend isn’t surprising because Shane is always there to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony. Meltzer was told that no creative plans for Shane have been discussed since January; he was originally going to compete against WWE Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania before he was sent home.
- Per PW Insider, Asuka and Bayley have both been spotted in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend. However, there is no sign of Alexa Bliss.
- Insider also says that Bobby Lashley is now officially a babyface on Raw.
- Paul Heyman told Sports Media with Richard Deitsch there is currently talk of him doing an uncensored podcast through WWE, but he “won’t do it if it’s not done right.”
