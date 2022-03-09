The Regal-managed Danielson/Moxley team debuts tonight, so let’s give them a name

NOT A DREAM! NOT A HOAX! NOT AN IMAGINARY STORY! IT’S HAPPENING!

During one of his regular visits to Busted Open, AEW head honcho Tony Khan broke the news...

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley will have a tag match on Dynamite tonight (Mar. 9) in Ft. Myers, Florida. In their corner will be the man who showed at Revolution on Sunday night to end their bickering by slapping the everlovin’ crap out of them, William Regal!

(Everything about that scene is wonderful, but Danielson should be nominated for an Emmy for his role as “sneaky little shit who thinks his friend got busted for whatever they were up to, only to realize he’s in trouble too”.)

We don’t know who they’re facing yet, but we say a prayer for whoever it ends up being. To tide us over, let’s name this fledgling stable.

I’m too busy marking out to be of much help, but feel free to call on Regal’s mentoring relationship with Bryan, or the old villain’s feud with Mox back when he was called Dean Ambrose, and WWE developmental was FCW.