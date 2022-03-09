AEW Dynamite Preview (March 8, 2022): Revolution Fallout

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers, Florida. At Revolution, Leyla Hirsh proved too diabolical for everyone’s favorite alien. Don Callis swerved the audience into thinking they would see Kenny Omega. HOOK embarrassed QT Marshall. The House of Black took out Death Triangle and Erick Redbeard but used that ole black mist to get the pin. Eddie Kingston proved the naysayers wrong when he defeated Chris Jericho, but Jericho still refused to shake his hand. Jurassic Express took out both reDRagon and The Young Bucks to retain their tag team championships. Wardlow finally got his moment when he won the Face of the Revolution ladder match. AEW became Swerve’s House. Jade Cargill won her match and got a little pre-match PDA action from her opponent. CM Punk gave us a throwback with his entrance, then gave MJF a bloody throw down. Britt Baker successfully defended her title against Thunder Rosa. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson, but when Danielson wanted to continue their fight after the bell, dad William Regal said no. Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Sting put their bodies on the line to prove that they deserved a slot on the PPV. And finally, Hangman Adam Page defeated Adam Cole to retain the AEW World Championship and win the title of best Adam.

This Week’s Headliner:

The TNT Champion successfully defended his title on the go-home episode of Rampage, jumped off a crazy high platform at Revolution, and now must defend his title against Scorpio Sky on Dynamite. That’s a lot of action in one week! Not to mention the fact that if he wins his match tonight, he’ll have to defend it again against The Face of the Revolution ladder match winner Wardlow. The TNT championship should be renamed the workhorse championship!

My gut tells me that Guevara retains tonight and that Wardlow wins next week. It’s the perfect cherry on top of Wardlow’s rise to the top and away from MJF. Sammy is popular enough and has had enough high-profile wins that he’ll be fine without a belt for a while. And Scorpio Sky? Well, he deserves better, but as long as he’s with Lambert, I doubt he’ll get it.

The Title Scene:

Hangman Adam Page, The World Champion, proved that he is the very best Adam! Despite outside interference from reDRagon he was able to defeat the upstart Adam to retain his gold (thanks for the assist Dark Order)! However, it is unlikely that this is the last we’ll see of Adam Cole in the title picture. Frankly, there is a good chance that he tries to earn yet another title shot immediately. He’s a heel! He’ll have some excuse as to why he lost the match. Of course, he may have to get in the back of the line because there are a lot of big names waiting in the wings for a title opportunity. The big one that comes to mind is CM Punk. He finally defeated MJF once and for all (right??), so he’ll be looking for something bigger and better, right? It’s a possibility. Plus, there is always the looming threat of Kenny Omega. He’s out with an injury, but he could be back anytime, and you know he wants his championship back. Whoever is next, hopefully, Hangman gets a little time to bask in his win first...oh, well that could be interesting too...

Britt Baker retained The World Women’s Championship when Thunder Rosa got distracted by the champs’ posse. Tonight she gets a chance to earn yet another title shot - this one in her hometown - when she goes one-on-one with Leyla Hirsch. Leyla had an impressive showing (even if she did cheat) on the buy-in, but let’s be real here. Thunder Rosa is taking the belt off Britt next week. All she has to do is win this match to get there.

Tag Team Champions retained their title belts in a fun as hell three-way bout at Revolution. Since his debut, jungle Boy has been a crowd favorite, but Luchasauras was the real star of that match. We love a giant dinosaur that can fly! Now there is a good chance that reDRagon and The Young Bucks will be too busy dealing with their interpersonal drama - not to mention dealing with the Adam Cole fallout - to be overly focused on the tag champs. So who is next in line for Jurassic Express? There is no shortage of tag teams available for them to feud with. They have history with the Gunn Club, Santana & Ortiz are free from Jericho’s clutches, and the AHFO have a lot to prove. It could be anyone! Or it could just be The Young Bucks and reDRagon.

The TBS Champion is stealing kisses and winning matches. Jade Cargill is 29-0. Who’s next?

It’s gonna be Paige VanZant, isn’t it?

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Chris Jericho was a big sore loser at Revolution. Tonight he is scheduled to “address” Eddie Kingston. It better be with an “I’m sorry” balloon and some cake!

-William Regal debuted on Sunday’s PPV to whip Moxley and Danielson into shape. Hopefully, tonight we learn more about his plans in AEW and, fingers crossed, perhaps get formally introduced to a new stable.

-CM Punk is finally free from MJF, right? Right?? Also, can we be free from arguing about his entrance music too?

-Erick Redbeard got a face full of mist on the buy-in. Do you think he’s in the cult now? Or will he just get a cool eyepatch like Julia?

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm ET for the final time to see how all this plays out.