On 4FW’s The Board, Dave Meltzer said Cody Rhodes has multiple offers, and WWE wants an answer on their’s soon “for obvious reasons.”

Cody is “well aware” of all the rumors about his status, per Fightful Select. Sources close to Rhodes are indicating he won’t sign anywhere for quite some time and downplaying reports about his next move.

Andrew Zarian tweeted that he’s heard Sid will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

WWE plans to keep the Hall of Fame ceremony to 90 minutes this year. Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio he’s heard that might mean some in the class will only be inducted “digitally,” which could mean a short video speech or just a video package.

AEW changed the finish of the Britt Baker/Thunder Rosa match at Revolution several times leading up to the PPV, per Fightful.

