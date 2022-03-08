Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Becky Lynch is legitimately injured, sources tell PW Insider. She’s expected to be out for about two weeks, and back in time for her WrestleMania match with Bianca Belair.
- Vince McMahon is still “key” to the Austin Theory/Pat McAfee match at WrestleMania and current plans call for him to get more involved in the story at some point, per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer.
- After the disastrous response to their last few video games, Fightful Select reports WWE’s met with EA Sports about their next licensing deal. WWE 2K22 is the final release as part of their contract with 2K and Take Two Interactive, and it’s seen as “make or break” for the future of the franchise.
- On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said the only injury at Revolution happened in the ladder match. Orange Cassidy hurt his shoulder and needs an MRI.
- The Steiner Brothers will be added to the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022, according to Brad Shepard. Last week, Shepard’s tweeted that Vader would be inducted.
