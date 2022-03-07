Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- While WWE wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to work a match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Austin hasn’t agreed to it yet. At this point, “it’s on the books as a confrontation.”
- Meltzer is also now hearing that Cody Rhodes to WWE may not happen: “They had creative laid out for him... Now, it’s very uncertain. They don’t know what’s going on with Cody Rhodes. They’re not sure.”
- For however long it lasts, Wrestling Observer Newsletter says WWE will refer to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns as the “Unified WWE Champion”.
- Asked on his podcast about Triple H’s status within WWE, Ric Flair said, “I have no idea. He and I were incredibly close, and now I never hear from him, so I don’t know.”
- Though he stayed on to work Sacrifice, Jake Something’s contract with Impact ended on Feb. 28 and he’s done with the company for now, per Fightful Select.
