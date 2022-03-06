NWA Roundup: New champ, Crockett Cup shocker, Austin Aries vs. Ricky Morton, more!

The NWA had a busy week. The NWA National Heavyweight Championship changed hands, the Crockett Cup tag team tournament kicked off with a shocking upset, and Ricky Morton stepped into the ring with Austin Aries.

The main event on this week’s episode of Powerrr featured Chris Adonis putting the NWA National Heavyweight Championship on the line against Anthony Mayweather. The man formerly known as Crimson in TNA/Impact viewed this as a do or die moment for his career. DO OR DIE!

Mayweather backed up his words when the Masterpiece locked in the Master Lock. Mayweather went down to one knee, but his fighting spirit kicked in to kick off the turnbuckles for an escape. Mayweather dipped down and under for a roll-up to win gold. The crowd gave him a pretty sizeable pop upon victory.

The title match is available for free viewing of Powerrr on YouTube.

Powerrr opened with Billy Corgan making a surprise announcement to start the Crockett Cup early between OGK and the Fixers. In a shocking turn of events, Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legurtsky won. OGK were favorites to advance deep into the tournament. The Fixers used their power to prevail in the end with a double powerbomb to Mike Bennett and a double brainbuster to Matt Taven for the pin. It was the type of performance for fans to take notice of Bradley and Legurtsky.

The Fixers will wrestle the winner of The Cardonas (Mike Knox & VSK) and the duo of Pope & Mims. That bout will take place at the Crockett Cup event on March 19.

Two championship matches were announced for the Crockett Cup. Mayweather will have to ride hard once again when he defends the NWA National Heavyweight Championship against Jax Dane.

The National Title AND all out WAR at the #CrockettCup! @Crimson has vowed to take on all challenges. Who else would step in first but his most fierce rival, 'The Dane Event' @TheJaxDane⁉️



Join us live or on NWA ALL ACCESS!



️https://t.co/SpjSkE3PlL

https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/fNq50ShqDi — NWA (@nwa) March 4, 2022

Tyrus is also on the block to defend his NWA World Television Championship against Rodney Mack.

Tix are on sale now for #CrockettCup [https://t.co/SpjSkE3PlL ]‼️

Worlds TV Champion @PlanetTyrus has demanded another Defense & @RDoggRodneyMack has answered the call!



Will the rugged veteran be the Titan’s 5th step or will The Red Dogg be the roadblock in his journey⁉️ pic.twitter.com/2L4T13OcCp — NWA (@nwa) March 3, 2022

In a bit of fantasy booking, Ricky Morton versus Austin Aries sounds cool on paper. The NWA tested the theory for a singles bout on NWA USA. In execution, the match was a fun little exhibition style playing up to the crowd.

Morton had everything to gain and nothing to lose. Aries entered wearing his magician cape and sporting evil facial hair. All he needed was a top hat to be a cartoon villain. Morton scored an arm drag early, so Aries responded with a skillful takedown. Morton came back with a high knee and a sunset flip powerbomb. Aries answered with an atomic drop and a discus forearm. Aries was close to victory on a chancery submission, but he released the hold when Ricky’s son, Kerry, hopped onto the apron. Ricky tried to capitalize with a roll-up, however, Aries rolled through for top position. Aries grabbed the tights to secure victory.

The bout was about five minutes in duration. Despite the short time, it was still an enjoyable blast to observe Morton and Aries working the crowd.

What do you think the ceiling is for Anthony Mayweather in the NWA? What’s your take on OGK being bounced out of the Crockett Cup? Did you enjoy the match between Austin Aries and Ricky Morton?