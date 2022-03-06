CMLL crowns new champion through National Heavyweight tournament

CMLL has no shortage of championships on hand, so it took a while to fill the vacant Mexican National Heavyweight Championship. When the time came, CMLL went full force through tournament action.

The Mexican National Heavyweight Championship was without a holder since August 11, 2021 when Diamante Azul exited the company to join AAA as DMT Azul. On Friday night (March 4, 2022), CMLL invited eight luchadores to compete for gold. The field included Akuma, Barbaro Cavernario, Euforia, Gran Guerrero, El Sagrado, Star Black, Terrible, and Ultimo Guerrero.

The festivities kicked off with a battle royal to determine the matchups. First round results included Gran Guerrero defeating El Sagrado via super fireman’s desnucadora, Terrible defeating Barbaro Cavernario via spinebuster slam, Star Black defeating Akuma via moonsault, and Euforia defeating Ultimo Guerrero via La Tapatia surfboard submission. The last one was a bad blood donnybrook. Fisticuffs erupted on stage for this bout. Euforia and Ultimo Guerrero have history as current enemies after being trios champs for 910 days with Gran Guerrero.

The semifinals saw Gran Guerrero move past Terrible via super fireman’s desnucadora, and Euforia advanced over Black Star via submission.

The final pit former mates against one another. The match began with Gran Guerrero getting the upper hand in a brawl around the ring. Euforia rallied with a rope-bouncing arm drag and a flying attack to the outside. Gran Guerrero connected on his super fireman’s desnucadora, but Euforia kicked out on the cover. The match progressed to corner fighting. Euforia turned the tide on a risky super powerbomb. Euforia didn’t have full control when dropping Gran Guerrero down to the mat, however, it was enough for victory. Euforia was crowned with the glory of winning the Mexican National Heavyweight Championship.

¡Tenemos nuevo Campeón Nacional de Peso Completo! Euforia logró la hazaña en el #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en la Arena México luego de una intensa eliminatoria.



Euforia adds that singles honor to his CMLL résumé as former world tag champ and 3-time world trios champ.

Enjoy the jam-packed highlights of the entire tournament. The finish to the final is a little scary looking, but Gran Guerrero is apparently alright.

