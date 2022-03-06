Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 46 results & Week 47 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 27-Mar. 5, 2022: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

Phil Brooks is all of us...

It was true, but it didn’t change who Maxwell Jacob Friedman is today. Still, credit where credit is due... you absolute $#!+.

Mic work from Dynamite was responsible for roughly 60% of last week’s Rankings. The Dragon worked the stick after working Daniel Garcia, the World champ had some ominous words for his Revolution challenger, Max’s scene partner/gaslighting victim made the cut, as did both sides of the Mad King/Influencer debate.

The WWE champ stole a few scenes, and destroyed a set, en route a second place finish. His ‘Mania opponent was his usually badass self during their contract signing, and tied another needle mover for fifth.

A pair of ladies picked up points... La Mera Mera for standing tall after her contract signing, and The Blueprint for reunited with an old partner to chase tag gold.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 46

1. MJF

2. Brock Lesnar

3. Bryan Danielson

4. Hangman Page

5. (tie) CM Punk

5. (tie) Roman Reigns

7. Eddie Kingston

8. Chris Jericho

9. Sasha Banks

10. Thunder Rosa

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where a lot of folks in the Top 10 added to their totals, and The Salt of the Earth, The Beast & The Boss moved up...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Feb. 26

1. Roman Reigns - 184.5

2. CM Punk - 171.5

3. Bryan Danielson - 141.5

4. Hangman Page - 87.5

5. MJF - 73

6. Brock Lesnar - 53.5

7. Cesaro - 53

8. Sasha Banks - 50.5

9. Finn Bálor - 48.5

10. Kenny Omega - 48

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.